Zinedine Zidane's El Clasico record as Real Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane is one of many figures to have played and managed in El Clasico through the years. The Real Madrid coach has been involved in 18 Clasicos as a manager and a player, winning only seven times in Spain’s clash of the titans. Here is a run down of Zidane’s Clasico performances.

1 Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | November 4, 2001 In Zidane’s Clasico debut he came out on top with Madrid beating Barca 2-0 after goals from Fernando Morientes and Luis Figo.

2 Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | March 16, 2002 In Zidane’s first Clasico appearance at Camp Nou, he scored the opener for Madrid in the first half. Zidane’s strike was then cancelled out by a young Xavi, who struck early in the second half.

3 Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid | April 23, 2002 Zidane scored one of the most important goals of Madrid’s season as they triumphed against Barca in the Champions League semi-final. Zidane’s opener was then followed up by Steve McManaman’s late goal which gave Madrid a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg.

4 Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona | May 1, 2002 In the return leg, Madrid just needed to not lose by two goals and they achieved this thanks to a 1-1 draw. Raul gave Madrid the lead on the night just before half-time, with Ivan Helguera's own goal early in the second half levelling up the second leg. In the final Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 where Zidane scored the winner with an unforgettable volley.

5 Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona | April 19, 2003 Madrid and Barca played out a 1-1 draw in 2003 with Zidane’s future managerial rival Luis Enrique grabbing the equaliser for Barcelona after Ronaldo had opened the scoring.

6 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | December 6, 2003 Zidane lined up alongside David Beckham for the first time in a Clasico as goals from the Brazilian duo of Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo secured the win for Los Blancos.

7 Real Madrid 1-2 Barcelona | April 25, 2004 Barcelona reversed the scoreline later that season with Zidane suffering his first loss at home in El Clasico. A red card for Luis Figo meant that Zidane had to be substituted for Real Madrid legend Guti in order to secure a point. However, a late Xavi goal meant all three points would go back to Barcelona.

8 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid | November 20, 2004 Real Madrid were embarrassed at Camp Nou in 2004, with Barcelona starting to lay down the foundations of a team that would dominate in a few years' time. Goals from Samuel Eto’o, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ronaldinho sunk Madrid.

9 Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona | April 10, 2005 Real Madrid got their revenge later that season by winning 4-2 at home. Zidane ran the show and got on the scoresheet alongside Ronaldo, Raul and Michael Owen.

10 Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | November 19, 2005 If Zidane stole the show in the previous Clasico, Ronaldinho stole it in this one. The Brazilian scored two unbelievable goals and gave a young Sergio Ramos nightmares for years to come. Ronaldinho got a standing ovation from the Bernabeu in one of the Clasico’s most iconic moments. This match would also signify the only time that Lionel Messi and Zidane shared the same pitch.

11 Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | April 1, 2006 Zidane’s last Clasico as a player was a 1-1 draw as an early red card for Roberto Carlos left Madrid in trouble and 1-0 down. A second-half equaliser from Ronaldo allowed Madrid to hold on and secure a point.

12 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | April 2, 2016 Ten years and one day after Zidane’s last Clasico as a player he took part in his first one as a coach. Madrid secured an unlikely win after going 1-0 down to a Gerard Pique goal. Karim Benzema equalised before Sergio Ramos was sent off and the game was won in the 85th minute with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

13 Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | December 3, 2016 A late Sergio Ramos header rescued a point for Madrid in this game. The goal would prove to be pivotal come the end of the season as Madrid won the league ahead of Barcelona by three points.

14 Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona | April 23, 2017 Zidane got his first taste as coach of Lionel Messi’s brilliance in this game. The match seemed like a title decider heading into the game. Madrid went a goal up before going 2-1 down. A late James Rodriguez goal seemed to have secured a point for Los Blancos before Messi scored with the last kick of the game.

15 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid | August 13, 2017 Surprisingly, Real Madrid never faced Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup while Zidane was a player. Barcelona looked at their weakest heading into this game after losing Neymar to PSG in the summer and people questioned whether they were potentially a waning force. Cristiano Ronaldo scored and then was sent off as Madrid dominated.

16 Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | August 16, 2017 In the second leg of the Super Cup, Madrid won with ease. Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead early on and Benzema completed the scoring just before the end of the first half.

17 Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | December 23, 2017 Zidane suffered his worst Clasico defeat as Real Madrid coach as Barcelona scored three second-half goals on their way to an ultimately comfortable win. Messi, Suarez and Aleix Vidal handed Madrid an embarrassing loss at the Bernabeu.