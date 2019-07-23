Zidane v Bale battle continues, Murray's battered box, Morgan the man - The Five Pointer

Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer - Our video round up the major stories of the day.

Zinedine Zidane continues the war of words with want-away winger Gareth Bale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sad news as the post box commemorating Andy Murray’s 2012 Olympic victory is knocked down.

Antione Griezmann says Messi hasn’t been in touch since his move to Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola hits back at claims his City side ‘lacked enthusiasm’ on their recent trip to China.

And finally, Eoin Morgan shows what a top guy he is.

Featured from our writers