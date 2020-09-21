Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Signing of Agreement in Principle with Vijai Electricals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement in principle (the "Agreement") with Vijai Electricals Ltd from Hyderabad, India ("Vijai"). The parties have agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning the deployment of Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air Energy Storage System. Additionally, they have agreed to explore the potential of manufacturing components of the Zinc-air Energy Storage System in India. Vijai, with close to 50 years of industry experience, has established global partners and an extensive distribution network in over 40 countries, as well as an established customer base, which is being examined as a potential pipeline of projects for the Zinc8 system.

Vijai is a proven high-quality technology and manufacturing company that has successfully partnered with globally branded companies to deliver top notch products to its customers. "I have been impressed by Vijai's 47-year track record in distributed energy and manufacturing, its commitment to quality, and its trusted partners in India and over 40 other countries. This Agreement is an important step as Zinc8 enters the global long duration energy storage market" said Ron MacDonald, President and CEO of Zinc8 Energy Storage Inc.

"Vijai is happy to work with Zinc8, a pioneer in cost effective Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for longer durations. With Vijai's extensive manufacturing strength and the advantage of India's educated and relatively inexpensive workforce, we are confident that this solution will go a long way to serve the needs of long duration BESS. For countries like India which need round the clock renewable energy systems, it is expected that Zinc8 BESS would fill the need in an effective way. Vijai, with its past experience of successfully serving export utility markets around the world, will be proud to work towards fulfilling this need." said Dasari Jai Ramesh, Chairman of Vijai Electricals Ltd.

About Vijai Electricals Ltd.

Vijai Electricals Ltd. has a long history of transformer manufacturing in India. They are headquartered in Hyderabad, India. They have been active in the distributed energy and grid space for close to 50 years, having been established in 1973. Vijai is a manufacturer of electrical distribution transformers and small power transformers. Vijai Electricals has played a significant role in the global market development of Amorphous Metal Core Distribution Transformers (AMDT) which are energy efficient. They also manufactured extra high voltage transformers up to 400kV, 315 MVA for large scale power generation and transmission applications and, world's highest voltage class 1200kV, 333 MVA single phase for Indian system R&D purposes. Vijai Electricals also manufactures conductors up to 800kV system and aerial bunched cables. Vijai have been a strong Engineering, Procurement and Construction player for electrical transmission and distribution projects, overhead and underground, in India and abroad. In addition, Vijai is foraying into smart metering solutions.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium ion battery.

