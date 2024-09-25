Zinédine Zidane’s son announces retirement from football

Zinédine Zidane’s eldest son has decided to end of footballing career at the age of 29. Spanish news outlet AS officially broke the story on Tuesday that Enzo Zidane is officially retiring after being without a club since the 2022-23 season.

👏 Enzo Zidane se despide del balón con 29 años



❌ El hijo mayor de Zizou jugó para el Madrid y el Alavés. Ahora, tras retirarse, se centrará en su familia (tiene tres hijas) y en sus inversioneshttps://t.co/oXuD8Xiyy3 — Diario AS (@diarioas) September 24, 2024

The midfielder, born in Bordeaux, trained at his father’s former club Real Madrid, playing for their youth team from 2004-2014.

However, he’d go on to make only one first-team appearance for the famous Spanish side, scoring in that lone appearance in a 2016 Copa del Rey tie against Cultural Leonesa.

Zidane moved to Alaves in 2017 before joining Lausanne Sport in the Swiss Super League the following year when Alaves terminated his contract.

He’d score two goals in 16 appearances in Switzerland before making temporary stops in the Segunda Division in Spain and the Portuguese top flight.

In 2021-22, he played for Ligue 2 side Rodez, making 15 appearances that season as they narrowly avoided relegation. His final stop was in the Spanish third tier, known as the Primera Federacion, where he’d score once in 28 appearances for Fuenlabrada.

While he showed promise early on, the 29-year-old never established himself as an elite playmaker like his legendary father. He earned one cap for the Spanish under-15 team and two with the French u-19 team.

GFFN | Joel Lefevre