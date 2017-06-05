Zimmer returns to Vikings after tending to eye issues

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wears an eye patch over his right eye during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Zimmer says he is not going to let the lingering eye issues that caused him to miss practice this week shorten his career. He was told by the team to head home to his ranch in Kentucky this week and skip the teams voluntary practices to reduce the stress on a right eye that has had eight surgeries. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to the team after taking some time away to tend his ailing right eye.

The team announced on Monday that Zimmer was back on the field to start another week of voluntary practices. Zimmer was ordered last month to skip some of the team's offseason practices, return to his ranch in Kentucky and rest an eye that has needed eight surgeries to address a detached retina.

After two weeks away, Zimmer returned to the Twin Cities late last week and met with doctors before receiving clearance to be back at practice.

Zimmer is not scheduled to meet with reporters until Tuesday.

