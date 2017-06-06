Zimmer admits he should've taken eye injury more seriously

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with reporters after an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Zimmer is back at Vikings practice after being told to take a leave while recovering from an eighth eye surgery. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he did not initially give the proper amount of care to a detached retina in his right eye that caused him to miss a game last season.

Zimmer returned to the Vikings this week after a leave of absence to allow a right eye that has needed eight surgeries to rest and recover. Zimmer says that after doing some research on the condition since the season ended, he has come to the realization he ''probably needed to take it a little bit more serious than I did.''

Zimmer tried to coach through the issues when the first surfaced last season.

He says he met with doctors this week and continues to be optimistic that he is close to a resolution.

---

