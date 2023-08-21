Zimbabwe's opposition hopes election will break ruling party stranglehold

Zimbabwe goes to the polls this week for an election many hope could end the country's lengthy economic crisis, but those expectations are tempered by concerns that the contest is skewed in favour of a party that has been in power for more than four decades.

Mineral-rich Zimbabwe was once considered one of Africa's most prosperous economies, but it has been in economic turmoil since 2000 when former leader Robert Mugabe led the violent seizure of white-owned farms to resettle landless black Zimbabweans.

Mugabe was ousted in a 2017 military coup after 37 years in power and replaced by his long-time ally Emmerson Mnangagwa, but the economic turnaround many hoped for at that time has proved elusive.

There are 11 candidates running for president in Wednesday's vote, but the real battle is between 80-year old Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year old lawyer and pastor who leads the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

The election is also for MPs and local council leaders.

Mnangagwa's 2018 election win was unsuccessfully challenged by the opposition and political analysts say the country could be headed for a repeat of that.

The ruling ZANU-PF denies opposition allegations that the playing field is not level.

The CCC has taken the electoral commission to court to demand access to electronic copies of the voters roll so that it can be searched and analysed.

The commission has said it has given all parties printed copies of the electoral roll.

