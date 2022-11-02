Zimbabwe wins toss and bats vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

An aboriginal dancer performs ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and decided to bat first in his side's must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

“It looks like a good wicket, the sun is out, so we'll bat," Ervine said. “The start for us has been a bit of an issue. We’ve lost a cluster of wickets. Now we need to assess the new conditions here."

In the only change for Zimbabwe, Luke Jongwe replaces fellow fast bowler Brad Evans.

Zimbabwe sits in fourth place in Group 2 with three points from a win, a loss and no result. The last-place Netherlands, who had to qualify for the Super 12 main tournament, are winless in three matches and cannot make the semifinals.

The African side needs to win Wednesday to have any chance of making the semifinals. Its last group match is on Sunday against India.

India and Bangladesh, each with four points from two wins in three matches, play the later match Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval. India, with a superior net run rate, is in second place and Bangladesh in third.

First-place South Africa plays fifth-place Pakistan on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa has two wins and a no result for five points and Pakistan has a win and two losses for two competition points.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

