Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Suspended Due to Covid

The unofficial second ‘Test’ between South Africa A and Zimbabwe A was suspended here on Monday following the Zimbabwe government’s directive to cease all sports activity owing to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Only a day’s play had taken place on Sunday before the restrictions were imposed on Monday. South Africa A were all out for 282 after Zimbabwe A won the toss and elected to bowl.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), though, said it had appealed to the government to allow the match to progress.

“Following a directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the government with effect from today, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities including the four-day match between Zimbabwe-A and South Africa-A which started on Sunday,” said a ZC statement on Monday.

“ZC has, however, lodged an urgent appeal to the government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day international match as well as to continue with preparations for other upcoming international tours that we had already committed to.”

South Africa A had won the opening unofficial ‘Test’ by an innings and 166 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here