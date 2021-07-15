Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman doubtful for first ODI due to injury

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman is in doubt for Bangladesh as they prepare to take on Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals, while captain Tamim Iqbal said Thursday he expects to struggle through with an injury.

Mustafizur picked up an ankle injury in a warm-up match Wednesday two days before the start of the series, according to the team.

"He is 50-50 now. We will get an idea about him after today," Tamim told a video press briefing Thursday.

Tamim, who missed Bangladesh's win in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare last week because of a knee injury, was more confident that he would play.

"My injury is in such a state that it will not go away quickly. It will not heal in five to six days. The physio gave me a plan. Hopefully I can manage it in the series," said Tamim.

Bangladesh are already without wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who withdrew from the tour because of a family emergency.

Tamim shrugged off the poor form of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who scored just three runs in one innings of the Test, after a disappointing show in a home series against Sri Lanka.

"I am always an optimistic man. I believe a player of this stature can come back any time," Tamim said.

The series starts Friday at Harare Sports Club ground. The remaining two matches are on July 18 and 20. Three Twenty20 internationals will follow.

