Zimbabwe v Ireland T20: Hosts grab last-ball win over visitors in tight series opener

Sikandar Raza played a key role in the home side's victory

First Twenty20 international, Harare Ireland 147-8: Balbirnie 32, Delany 26*; Raza 3-28, Ngarava 2-23 Zimbabwe 148-9: Raza 65, Madhevere 25; Little 2-17, Young 2-20 Zimbabwe won by one wicket Scorecard

Ireland's fightback fell just short as Zimbabwe sealed a thrilling last-ball win in the T20 series opener in Harare.

Ireland posted 147-8 and the hosts needed nine runs from their final over - winning it with two from Blessing Muzarabani off the last delivery.

Captain Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets then scoring 65 to lead their run chase.

Mark Adair became the first Irish bowler to take 100 T20 international wickets.

He struck twice as the visitors staged a late rally with the ball in what was the first of three T20 matches this week.

Three other Ireland bowlers - Josh Little, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy - also took two wickets for a side captained by Paul Stirling.

Former captain Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 32 in Ireland's innings, supported by Gareth Delany, who finished 26 not out, and Harry Tector who added 24.

Raza was supported with the bat by Wesley Madhevere, who scored 25, with wicketkeeper Clive Madande hitting 20.

Two further T20 contests between the sides will take place at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday before three one-day games at the same venue on 13, 15 and 17 December.