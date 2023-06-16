ZimArt’s Rice Lake Gallery set to permanently close in the fall

After nurturing the skills of Zimbabwean artists and showcasing their unique sculptures for over two decades, ZimArt’s Rice Lake Gallery is set to close this fall.

Fran Fearnley, who owns the outdoor gallery located at 855 Second Line Rd. near Bailieboro and south of Peterborough, has decided to retire and move to Mérida, Mexico once the current season wraps up after Thanksgiving.

“You start thinking about these things as you get older. I think a good time to stop is when you’re still really enjoying yourself and when you still have energy to start the next phase of your life,” Fearnley told The Examiner.

“There is another chapter in my life that awaits.”

The outdoor gallery is currently in its 24th season.

The idea for the gallery was born after Fearnley spent two years volunteering in South Africa. Visiting Zimbabwe, she fell in love with Shona sculpture art — a culturally important movement that sees artists hand carve stones into works that capture movement and portray family dynamics, nature, the power of music, and the beauty of life.

Returning to Canada, Fearnley used what she had learned to launch the ZimArt gallery in 2000. She went on to invite Zimbabwean Shona sculptors to display their pieces as artists-in-residence at the sculpture park.

The gallery now boasts the most comprehensive and eclectic collection of Zimbabwe stone sculpture in Canada, featuring about 250 pieces currently.

Fearnley plans to sell the property, but it won’t be listed.

She has already made arrangements with would-be buyers.

“I have two sets of friends lined up. If the first one doesn’t work out, I’ll move on to the next,” Fearnley said. “There’s so much personal interest in the property, and part of what I can do by selling to friends is allow some of the sculptures to remain on the property until I find a home for them.”

She said she hopes to sell as many sculptures as she can ahead of the closure.

While the imminent closure marks the end of ZimArt’s Rice Lake Gallery, the property may continue to be an artistic hub.

“The potential buyers are interested in having some artistic activity happening at the gallery, but they won’t keep the name ZimArt and they won’t be specializing in Zimbabwean sculpture,” Fearnley said.

“They may continue to do the concert series if musicians are interested.”

ZimArt has been featuring live music during the summer. The gallery also offers workshops — something Fearnley says could be carried on by the new owners.

“It could end up being a venue for art workshops, including stone carving, but without inviting artists from Zimbabwe, instead having local instructors,” she said, adding that the gallery’s outdoor environment provides the perfect space for a variety of workshops.

Looking back on the gallery’s long, successful run, Fearnley says elevating people’s understanding of African art has been both gratifying and rewarding.

“It’s really opened people’s eyes to the fact that while there’s all kinds of ways of creating art, for (Zimbabwean artists) it’s not by going to school and learning in an academic sense. It’s learning by doing, the passing down from one generation to the next,” she said.

“The people who have visited the gallery have been astounded by the diversity of the work and skill of the artists, so that’s been a huge pleasure for me.”

The exhibitions over the years have shown gallery visitors that African art transcends stereotypes, she said.

Fearnley is also proud of bringing talented Zimbabwean sculptors to the park to display their works and share their creative insights.

“Artists have had the opportunity to come to Canada and grow and learn from that experience, and it’s made a difference in their lives, practically, financially — being able to purchase a home which most of them have done. They have grown as artists; they’ve learned from teaching in workshops; learned from seeing how to put up a display: learned how to talk about their work.”

After the pandemic forced the gallery to press pause on its resident artist program for two years, Tapiwa Mapuranga — a first-time visitor to Canada — made the gallery his temporary home last summer. Mapuranga’s art was showcased in the exhibition “Stories in Stone.” Fearnley is hoping to bring over artists this summer for the final season.

Fearnley recently took the time to personally call every artist that has come to the gallery over the years, letting them know of her retirement.

She received an outpouring of “heartwarming” messages from artists who expressed the positive impact the gallery had on their careers and lives.

She’s also received calls, emails and letters of support from longtime patrons.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet experience because I’m happy and it feels like the right decision but there’s also times when I feel like crying, too.”

The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

