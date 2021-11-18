ZILLOW INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Zillow securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Zillow for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Zillow and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) despite operational improvements, Zillow experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (ii) such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results.

Interested Zillow investors have until January 18, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

