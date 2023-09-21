Zillow Gone Wild features property listed for $1.5M: 'No, this home isn’t bleacher seats'

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The exterior of 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale, California. The property was listed for sale in April 2023 and was priced at $1.49 million as of September.
No, this home “isn’t bleacher seats,” it’s a “modernist” property listed for $1.49 million, Zillow Gone Wild said in an Instagram post.

Zillow Gone Wild, which is dedicated to highlighting unique Zillow properties across the country (and recently inspired a new HGTV show), highlighted the home in Palmdale, Calif. — which is located in Los Angeles county.

With over 6,000 square feet on 2.5 acres, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers “awe-inspiring” panoramic views of Lake Palmdale, city skyline and beautiful mountains. Kenward Cooper of Strand Hill properties is the listing agent.

The “cinematic” property is an “architectural gem with a design that feels like it brings the outside into the house to be fully enjoyed,” the listing says.

An areal view of 36005 Tierra Subida Ave. and its surroundings in Palmdale, California.
A view of the interior pool in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.
A deck with panoramic views at 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale, California.
A living area in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.
A spiral staircase in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.
A kitchen area in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.
A dining room in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zillow Gone Wild features unique home listed in southern California