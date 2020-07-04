Zido Freight: The No.1 Digital Freight Broker in Africa, Rising to the Skies with Their Exceptional E-logistics Solutions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / The company is a genius in its own right that has been revolutionizing the cargo-transport value chain effortlessly.

In the recent past, many industries and sectors have seen a surge in the growth of their business even during crucial times like COVID-19, because of how they have resorted to the effective use of technology at hand. This had to happen as we know many sectors have taken to digital mediums for their greater good and for providing superlative services within their industries rising above the skies in their own right. One such industry which is rapidly taking off is the digital freight brokerage sector. "Zido Freight" is a company in logistics and supply chain that has gradually made its name in the entire of Africa as the No.1 digital freight broker.

The transportation of goods at an economical rate is something not all nations can successfully achieve. Although due to a pandemic that is spread across almost all parts of the world, industries and companies are resorting to doing business entirely digitized; where automating the whole process and digitizing the operations of freight forwarders has become the need of the hour. This has resulted in exporters to find products and services that are more tech-infused and that which would meet their requirements and needs effectively and at the same time lessen the burden of costs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zido Freight provides end-to-end logistics solutions in Africa. It is the only inter and intra logistics company that helps the effective and active movement of products across states and also within cities. It is a company which has shown growth since the time of its inception and has transformed the landscape of the cargo-transport value chain in Africa. This has led the company towards more prominent growth where it is also expanding itself in other significant business cities of the world. This has been made possible through its services for providing support to local B2B logistics and freight markets by expanding its B2B freight brokerage coverage across major parts of the world.

Story continues

The company is already spreading its wings across Texas in the USA, Guangzhou in China and London in the UK. For enhancing and growing the process of shipment in Africa, they have created many efficient delivery channels with some of the giants in the retail business like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Alibaba, Made-in-China, AliExpress, and many others.

Making optimum use of the technology and digitized systems plus other end-to-end logistics solutions and outstanding services are what Zido Freight is all about. The CEO of the company Samuel Ajiboyede along with a robust on and off-site operations team has made sure to lessen the burden of costs in the entire shipment framework, provide efficiency and solutions that give maximum benefits to transporters, cargo owners, cargo recipients and freight forwarders, also by offering them the best customer service system.

Talking about the unprecedented changes and challenges that the pandemic has brought to the logistics sector, Ajiboyede believes that the logistics sector must adapt to the changing trends of the industry and keep moving forward to remain profitable just like Zido Freights has been doing. The company has remained at the forefront, continued to grow even amidst a pandemic because of its adaptability to the current situation and its distinct business model. The revenue of the company has grown in leaps and bounds and has even raised $3million fund at the start of this year for helping organizations to fix logistics frictions by scaling Zido's activities.

Recently, the company even signed a $10million per year contract with one of the largest conglomerates of Africa, which has been considered as the most significant contracts in the Logistics sector's history.

Zido Freight has always been known for its excellent delivery services on time and in good condition. Aiming to reduce logistics frictions and helping manufacturers for growing their supply, their professional team of experts use big data in technology, logistics and finance; also for e-commerce to reach new markets, empowering rural farmers by increasing their productivity and help them to earn more and even by helping courier companies to carry out fast and safe deliveries.

Zido Freight

+1 7379321752

SOURCE: Zido Freight





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596262/Zido-Freight-The-No1-Digital-Freight-Broker-in-Africa-Rising-to-the-Skies-with-Their-Exceptional-E-logistics-Solutions



