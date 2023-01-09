‘Zidane IS France’ - Kylian Mbappe hits out over ‘disrespect’ of Les Bleus icon by FFF president Noel La Graet

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has jumped to the defence of Zinedine Zidane, accusing French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel La Graet of “disrespecting” a France sporting icon.

La Graet has courted significant controversy with his recent comments regarding the links between Zidane and the Les Bleus coaching job, quipping that he would not pick up the phone if the Real Madrid legend tried to call him.

Zidane had been strongly mentioned in connection with potentially succeeding long-serving France boss Didier Deschamps after the agonising World Cup final defeat by Argentina in Qatar, but the latter has since agreed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the FFF to stay in the role until the summer of 2026.

“I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps’s departure... But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody,” La Graet told RMC.

“He (Zidane) does what he wants, it’s none of my business. I’ve never met him, we’ve never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club... If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even pick up the phone.”

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

La Graet’s controversial comments have sparked outrage in France, with criticism from all corners including from the country’s minister for sports Amelie Oudea-Castera, who called for an apology for what she described as a “shameful lack of respect”.

Another French politician, Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, said that French football “deserved more” as he hailed Zidane as a “monument of French football and sport” loved by all people across the nation.

Those to defend Zidane now include current Les Bleus superstar and World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe, who tweeted to his 11.3million followers on Sunday evening: “Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend like that.”