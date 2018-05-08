Zidane: Champions League final more than Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Mohamed Salah

The Uefa Champions League final is between Real Madrid and Liverpool, not Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, according to Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's men in Kyiv on May 26 as they target a third consecutive Champions League title.

However, the encounter will see current Ballon d'Or holder Ronaldo and Salah - tipped as a contender for prestigious accolade after scoring an impressive 43 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign with the Reds - go head to head.

But the Blancos manager stated that the match at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex will be between the two finalists and not the two players.

“I don’t know if Mohamed Salah will be in contention for the Ballon d’Or, but he’s had a great season," Zidane was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“Salah is a phenomenal player who has had a standout season, but he is not my player. I’m only concerned with ending this season in the best way possible.

“The game won’t be Cristiano against Salah, it will be Real Madrid against Liverpool."

The French gaffer also highlighted the strengths of their Jurgen Klopp's side.

“It will be a spectacular game, open, with many chances. The most important thing for us will be to plan what to do in the game," he continued.

“We will analyse it in more detail because it is a final and there will be a lot of intensity.

“Liverpool have a bit of everything. They are in the final and we know what they have: they are physical, technical, fast. It is an English team that will fight and defend. But there is a lot left."