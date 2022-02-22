ZICIX Corp. Names New President, CEO

Zicix Corporation

Carson City, NV, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has undergone a shift in leadership, with current CEO William Petty announcing his successor as Dr. Ramiro Jordan. Dr. Jordan was previously appointed to the role of President of the company, while Mr. Petty will remain the Chairman of the Board.

The new President of Zicix Corporation has been revealed to be Mr. Fernando M. Sopot, who will take on the role effective immediately. Mr. Sopot also serves as the President of the Council for Trade and Investment Promotion (CTIP).

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring so many bright minds together to tackle our upcoming projects,” said Mr. Petty, “Mr. Sopot brings decades of experience in property development and construction, as well as international business, primarily in Asia. We couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be working on our behalf.”

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

