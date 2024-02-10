Zibanejad scores in OT to give Rangers 4th straight win, 4-3 over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 2:37 into overtime, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere and Jonny Brodzinski scored for New York, which carried a 3-1 lead into the third period. Kreider also set up Zibanejad’s winning goal for his 24th assist on the season.

Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for New York in his first start since Jan. 26. The All-Star goaltender went 4-5-1 with an .863 save percentage in his previous 10 games.

The Rangers went 0 for 3 with the man advantage, running their streak of empty power plays to 14 in a row over their last six games.

Nick Foligno, Jason Dickinson and Alex Vlasic scored for Chicago in its sixth consecutive loss. Mrazek made 31 stops.

WILD 3, PENGUINS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves to lead Minnesota.

Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin also scored as the Wild won for the fifth time in seven games.

Fleury, who earned his 553rd career win, was honored in a pregame ceremony nearly a month after passing Patrick Roy (551) for second place in NHL history. He trails only Martin Brodeur, who has 691 wins.

Reilly Smith and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

OILERS 5, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane had his second hat trick this season and the eighth of his career as Edmonton rallied to beat Anaheim.

Kane had two goals in the second period and finished off the hat trick with an empty-netter at 18:50 of the third. It was the first time in 36 career games against the Ducks that Kane scored more than one goal.

Leon Draisaitl got the go-ahead goal midway through the third and the Oilers scored three times in the final 12 minutes to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Zach Hyman scored his team-leading 31st goal in the third to tie it at 3. Connor McDavid had three assists to extend his point streak to five games.

Calvin Pickard stopped 24 shots and won his fifth straight start in net.

Ryan Strome scored two goals, Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano each had two assists for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal came in for the final period after John Gibson sustained a lower-body injury. Dostal made eight saves after Gibson allowed two goals on 21 shots.

