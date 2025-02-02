Ziaire Williams, Day’Ron Sharpe help lead Nets to 110-98 upset win vs. Rockets

Three nights after snapping a seven-game losing streak in Charlotte, the Brooklyn Nets traveled to Houston and went band-for-band with the No. 2 seed in the West. Ziaire Williams was everywhere. Day’Ron Sharpe was dropping shoulders and snatching chains. Ime Udoka’s guys were shook.

Sharpe played just 10 minutes in Wednesday’s 104-83 win — left hamstring tightness ended his night in the second quarter — but man, he brought the boom in Brooklyn’s 110-98 defeat of the Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center.

After checking in for Nic Claxton with under five to play in the first quarter, Sharpe's activity was unmatched. He moved bodies, snatched rebounds, and finished through contact. A turnaround 18-footer as the shot clock expired showcased some finesse.

The Nets had to be the more physical team to have any chance in Houston and Sharpe set the tone — and his effort was contagious. Next thing you know, his teammates are flying around defensively and answering every Rockets bucket. The ball found the hot hand and Houston couldn’t keep Williams off the rim.

The Rockets, who won four of five entering the night, were overwhelmed. Brooklyn ended the first half with 12 straight points and went into the locker room up 53-38, a season low for Houston. Sharpe was the spark for a bench unit that outscored the Rockets’ reserves 19-14 through two quarters of play, and a dominant team effort in the paint.

It was the Nets’ third-largest halftime margin of the season, but arguably their best considering the opponent. Brooklyn came to play, and the Rockets looked lost. The Nets remained the aggressors in the third quarter, and it was an 83-64 game entering the final frame. By the time Houston left the launch pad, it was too late.

Houston's Jalen Green finished with a game-high 29 points, but did it on a 45.8% clip, and was the lone Houston player in double figures entering the fourth quarter — a testament to the Nets’ smothering defense. They limited them to 40% shooting for the game.

Sharpe, who finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one block in 17 minutes, left his signature on the night with his fifth 3-pointer of the season. Ziarie Williams added 21 points, eight rebounds and plenty of nasty dunks. It was his best all-around performance since November.

The Nets, streaking again with back-to-back wins, improved to 16-33. They fell to sixth place in the lottery standings, 2.5 games back of fourth and four games back of third.

They’ll run it back against this same Rockets team on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

