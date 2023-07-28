Zhilei Zhang interview: ‘Tyson Fury avoided Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua - he is a disgrace to boxing’

Upset: Zhilei Zhang stunned Joe Joyce in London earlier this year (Getty Images)

Few towards the top end of the heavyweight division have had a more productive year so far than Zhilei Zhang.

Granted, that is not a particularly competitive field. The sport’s biggest men have produced little to get excited about over the past seven months - the two fighters holding world titles have not thrown a punch in anger in 2023. One fight, one win and a WBO interim belt is enough for Zhang to have bettered the efforts of many of his peers.

Tyson Fury has regularly been the common denominator in the division’s frustrations. Months of negotiations over an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk brought no positive outcome. Andy Ruiz Jr was deemed too expensive. Demsey McKean was bizarrely touted as an option. And there was the almost comforting familiarity of ultimatums, deadlines and social media rants before the faint prospect of an Anthony Joshua showdown once again collapsed.

Zhang has opted for that increasingly unpopular of things: action inside the ring. Having suffered a first professional defeat against Filip Hrgovic in controversial fashion last summer, the 40-year-old put that behind him with a sensational display to stop Joe Joyce in April.

Even Zhang has not entirely avoided the melodrama though, with Fury recently offering to spar with Joyce and prepare him to “chop [Zhang] down like an old oak tree” in the rematch. Fury nearly had the chance to do so himself, before Joyce exercised his option for a shot at revenge.

“My team were in conversations with Tyson Fury’s team, we were very close to making that fight before the rematch clause was activated,” Zhang tells Standard Sport, via Free Bets.

“I believe that fight is going to happen, one way or another.”

Zhang must beat Joyce again on September 23 at Wembley Arena before that becomes a realistic option. A month later, Fury will make his return in Saudi Arabia against Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion last fought 18 months ago, has never had a professional boxing bout and will not pick up Fury’s WBC belt even if does he pulls off a monumental upset. Zhang is unimpressed.

“When you look at Tyson Fury - he avoided Joshua, he avoided Usyk,” Zhang says. “He chose to fight somebody who has never been in the ring before.

“[Ngannou] is a novice, he’s just turning pro. Yes he’s a UFC champion and I have respect for him, but when it comes to the ring it’s a different story.

“So Tyson Fury I think is a disgrace to the sport of boxing. Shame on him.”