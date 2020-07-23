Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.-- HEBT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) from April 24, 2020 through June 3, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=hebron-technology-co-ltd&id=2285 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=hebron-technology-co-ltd&id=2285 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period (1) many of Hebron’s acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) the Company’s disclosure controls regarding related party transactions was ineffective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

