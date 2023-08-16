Zhang, Ince share junior boys lead at national golf championship

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Two golfers from B.C.'s Lower Mainland share the lead after two rounds of the Canadian Junior boys championship.

Alex Zhang of Richmond shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to sit at 4-under for the tournament. He was joined atop the leaderboard by Joshua Ince of Surrey who also shot a 3-under 69 at the North Bay Golf and Country Club.

Zhang began his round on the back nine and carded three consecutive birdies on holes 11 through 13 to set the tone for his round.

“The putter has been really hot this week. I’ve been making a lot of putts and it’s helped because I haven’t struck the ball my best,” said the Team Canada NextGen team member.

Ince collected three birdies on the front and finished with an even score on the back nine, narrowly missing a chance to keep the solo lead after a bogey on 18.

Isaiah Ellis of Smithville, Ont., is third at 3 under, while Isaiah Ibit of Ottawa is fourth at 2 under.

The Junior champion earns an exemption into the 2024 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship as well as the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

Meanwhile, Team Ontario finished with a combined score of 5-under to win the Junior Inter-Provincial team championship on Tuesday.

Team Ontario carried a one-shot lead into the final round of the team competition. Ontario shot a combined score of 4-under on Tuesday to take the Junior team trophy by three shots over Team British Columbia.

Team Ontario consists of Isaiah Ellis, Isaiah Ibit and Matthew Javier of North York, Ont. Ibit shot a 69 Tuesday, while Javier and Ellis both recorded rounds of 71.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press