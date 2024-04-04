Zhan outstanding as China beats Japan 3-2 in shootout at women's hockey worlds

UTICA, N.Y. — Grace Zhan made 50 saves in regulation and overtime in a standout performance and Guan Yingying scored the only shootout goal as China defeated Japan 3-2 Thursday at the world women's hockey championship.

Zhan withstood a barrage of pucks in the first period, making 21 saves on 22 shots.

She stopped all 16 shots she saw in the second period, 11-of-12 in the third and four in the shootout.

Zhan, who most recently played high school hockey in the United States with Hill-Murray School in St. Paul, Minn., will join Dartmouth in NCAA Division 1 next season.

Guan also scored the tying goal in the third period, while Yang Jinglei also scored for China.

Akane Shiga, who plays for Ottawa in the Professional Women's Hockey League, and Makoto Ito Scored for Japan. Miyuu Masuhara stopped 14 shots.

Later Thursday, Denmark faced Germany and Canada took on Finland.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press