ZEV Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Investigates Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV, ZEV.WS) on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) to determine whether certain Lightning officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Lightning eMotors designs, manufactures, and sells electronic fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses.

If you would like more information about Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) May Have Misstated its Operational and Business Prospects

Lightning eMotors formed from a business combination between GigCapital3, a special purpose acquisition company, and Lightning Systems, Inc. In connection with the business combination, the Company changed its name from GigCapital3, Inc. to Lightning eMotors, Inc. According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of purchasers of Lightning stock, between May 7, 2021, the day the stock began trading, and August 16, 2021, the Company touted its competitive advantages, including an increase in "production capacity, supply chain diversification, automation implementation, and marketing efforts," which improved its "abilities to execute deliveries at a record pace." The Company expected full year 2021 revenues to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million.

On August 26, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, citing an expectation of revenues of just $4 million to $6 million in the next quarter. On this news, Lightning eMotors's stock fell $1.63 per share, or almost 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

