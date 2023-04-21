Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these immunity supplements for helping with their dogs’ allergies

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You want the best for your dog, so when they’re not feeling their best, you feel bad, too. Whether it’s seasonal allergies or sensitive skin, you should always talk to your vet. However, more than 40,000 Amazon shoppers give Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites 5 out of 5 stars for keeping their pets healthy and happy.

Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon fish oil, colostrum, astragalus root, probiotics, apple cider vinegar and EpiCor, an FDA-approved postbiotic. According to the product description, the combined ingredients could help with seasonal allergies, skin health and gut flora and support normal immune function.

Most Amazon reviewers say these supplements helped their dog with hair loss and itching due to allergies.

“I don’t write many reviews, but I had to write about this product,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “My retriever has allergies. She was shedding more than usual and her hair was very dry. After about 10 days of these bites, her fur looks so much better. I have not changed anything else so it has to be this product. So glad I bought this and I will continue to. This is money well spent!”

“I have a 12 year old Chihuahua,” explained another Amazon reviewer. “He has been loosing his hair for years now. I would take him to the vet and they would tell me that it must be allergies. They prescribed Apoquel ($2.36 a pill). His scratching and licking stopped, but [he] was still loosing his hair. I put him on these and within a month HIS HAIR IS GROWING BACK!”

The Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites come in a few different varieties, depending on the size and age of your dog. The number of bites you should give your dog will depend on their size as well, so keep this in mind if you’re deciding between the 90-pack or 250-pack.

