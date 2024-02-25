A Zesty Bruschetta Topping Is The Upgrade Your Oven-Baked Chicken Needs

Bruschetta chicken on plate with fork - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Baked chicken can be rather boring on its own, so it requires the help of spices and other ingredients to turn the protein into a flavorful dish. Your technique for a batch of flavorful baked chicken might be simple with a blend of spices like garlic and onion powders or more complex with ingredients like cheese and spinach. But if you rely on baked chicken breasts for your weekly meal rotation, it might be time to switch things up with Tasting Table's baked bruschetta chicken recipe from recipe developer Jessica Morone.

The recipe incorporates the classic Italian antipasto, made with fresh tomatoes and basil, plus sliced mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar for a fresh and zesty topping on the chicken. "The flavors are fresh and bright, you can pair it with anything you want, and it's really easy to make," says Morone.

This is an elevated baked chicken recipe — but it won't require a lot of time in the kitchen. That's why it's an ideal recipe for meal prep to get you through the week paired with salads for lunch or roasted vegetables for dinner. The total prep and cook time is less than an hour, so it's also a good meal to serve guests at your next dinner party.

Season Chicken Breasts With Italian Seasoning Before Adding Bruschetta

Raw chicken with bruschetta in pan - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

To get this recipe right, you'll need four boneless, skinless chicken breasts for every four servings. Morone seasons the chicken with Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper. If you don't have Italian seasoning in the spice cabinet, make your own with dried herbs like oregano, basil, rosemary, and thyme plus garlic and onion powders, and crushed red pepper for heat. You can also use whatever go-to seasonings you prefer on baked chicken, perhaps a sprinkle of paprika for smokiness, seasoning salt to get different spices with one jar, chili powder for spice, or elevate the dish with truffle salt.

For the bruschetta, Morone's recipe is quite easy and fresh always tastes best, but if time is a factor and you need an easier option, head to the grocery store or local Italian market and buy pre-made bruschetta.

To turn this recipe into a complete meal, Morone suggests mashed potatoes, rice, salad, vegetables, or even pasta. If you want to take the Italian inspiration to another level with your meal, consider serving it with Tasting Table's parmesan risotto. You can also try it with a Caesar salad, antipasto salad, or quinoa to keep it light and fresh.

