Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market to Outstrip $4.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.9% CAGR - The Insight Partners

The global zero liquid discharge systems market growth is fuelled by implementation of stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity across the globe and improvements in the quality of zero liquid discharge systems.

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size, Share, Report, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by System (Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge Systems, Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge Systems); Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation, Crystallization); End-Use Industry (Energy and Power, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors and Electronics, Others) and Geography," the global zero liquid discharge systems market size is valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 4.8 billion by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.


Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 2.1 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

USD 4.8 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 and 2028.

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

System, Process, End-Use Industry, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, and trends

Companies Covered

Aquarion AG, Aquatech International LLC, GE Water and Process Technologies, GEA Group AG, H2o GmbH, Ide Technologies, Petro Sep Corporation, Praj Industries Ltd., U.S. Water Services, Inc., Veolia Water Technologies

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market - Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Aquatech International LLC; Aquarion AG, IDE Water Technologies Ltd.; Thermax Global; Veolia; Alfa Laval AB; GEA Group; Suez SA; H2O GmbH; Oasys Water are among the leading players profiled in the zero liquid discharge systems market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under zero liquid discharge systems market are mentioned below:

July 2018, GEA Group won a contract from Abengoa S.A. in Mexico. Under this contract, GEA Group will provide zero liquid discharge (ZLD) wastewater treatment plant for a power plant of  Abengoa S.A. in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

March 2021, Suez SA won two international contracts in Brazil and Russia. Under these contracts, SUEZ SA supplies water treatment technologies and solutions to MODEC Offshore Production Systems in Brazil and to Irkutsk Polymer Plant of Irkutsk Oil Company in Russia.


Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Industry Overview

The zero liquid discharge systems market has been segmented on the system, process, end-use industry, and geography. Based on the system, the zero liquid discharge systems market is bifurcated into conventional zero liquid discharge systems and hybrid zero liquid discharge systems. Based on process, the zero liquid discharge systems market is bifurcated into the pretreatment, filtration, evaporation, and crystallization. Based on end-use industry, the zero liquid discharge systems market is bifurcated into energy and power, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics, and others. Based on geography, the zero liquid discharge systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The zero liquid discharge systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea; several Southeastern countries; and developed economies such as Australia and Japan. China and India also have the majority of industrial water users utilizing zero liquid discharge systems to minimize pollution, meet stringent regulatory standards, and reduce water-borne diseases. Moreover, the Indian government has mandated a wide range of industries, from fertilizer, brick, coffee, and textile plants to sugar, paper, paint, and power plants, to switch to zero liquid discharge systems to protect water resources.


Stringent Environmental Regulations and the Increasing Problem of Water Scarcity across the Globe is Expected to Drive the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Growth during (2021-2028):

The increasing need of industries and municipalities to recover and reuse wastewater as much as possible is fueling the market growth for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) water treatment systems. Industries such as power, oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemical, mining, and others generate large volumes of wastewater that must be treated. Commonly these wastewaters are discharged through plant outfall to a surface water body, an evaporation pond, or in some cases, a deep well injected. In such scenarios, growing environmental concerns regarding such discharge practices and growing concerns by the public about the impact of such discharges on the environment resulted in increased regulations and limitations by the government for wastewater discharges which have resulted in the development of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) processes.

The zero liquid discharge systems market growth in North America is growing significantly. Industries from North America have the biggest industrial water users, which are quickly turning to zero liquid discharge systems to recover all the liquid from wastewater due to stringent governmental regulations, which is contributing to the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market in the North American region.


Impact of COVID-19 on Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has critically impacted the public health as well as the global economy. Converging evidence from the pandemic, previous outbreaks and controlled experiments indicate that the virus is present in wastewater for several days, which can lead to potential health risks through aerosolized and waterborne wastewater pathways. Currently, the leading manufacturers of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems are implementing strategic initiatives and technologically advanced production processes to increase production efficacy and optimize their product offerings.


