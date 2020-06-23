Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to ZIF to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / GAVS Technologies today announced the availability of ZIF (www.zif.ai) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. GAVS customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

GAVS Technologies is a leading digital transformation company operating globally. Today, many enterprise IT teams experience a high volume of repeat IT incidents, frequently resulting in costly downtime. ZIF is an AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) platform which enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents, helping IT enterprises drive toward a Zero Incident Enterprise. AIOps is probably the most promising solution area for addressing this situation and gaining a competitive edge. Powered by AIOps, ZIF brings a major improvement to daily IT operations by providing actionable insights that enable enterprise IT teams to significantly speed up network fixes. Utilizing the ZIF platform, enterprises are able to leverage AI, cloud, and predictive analytics simultaneously, which can have a deep, positive impact on the way they do business in today's dynamic technology landscape.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Our ZIF platform has been developed in conjunction with professors of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, one of the leading educational institutions of its kind in the region. Together, we grew an Azure-based solution which is able to provide our enterprise clients with key business outcomes through ZIF's predictive analytics engine and reinforced machine learning it uses." - Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

Story continues

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome GAVS Technologies and ZIF to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (www.gavstech.com) is a digital transformation company that focuses on AI, predictive analytics, and robotics-led infrastructure management services. GAVS is committed to improving user experiences by up to 10x and reducing resource utilization by up to 40 percent. The company's IP-led solution, Zero Incident Framework (ZIF), an AIOps-based TechOps platform, enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents that helps organizations drive toward a Zero Incident Enterprise.

For more information

Media contact

GAVS Technologies

Anand Paramasamy

Phone: +1 609-951-2256/+91-9840972314

E-mail: anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Website: http://www.zif.ai/ , http://www.gavstech.com/

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594875/Zero-Incident-Framework-ZIF-Now-Available-in-the-Microsoft-Azure-Marketplace



