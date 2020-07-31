Zero Hash Expands Digital Asset support with launch of additional ERC-20 assets

Addition of new digital assets continues to strengthen Zero Hash’s crypto-as-a-service offering

CHICAGO , July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash today announced the launch of additional digital asset support. The new assets that are available to the twenty platforms Zero Hash powers include Basic Attention Token (BAT), OmiseGO (OMG), Chainlink (LINK). Binance Stable Coin (BUSD) and 0x (ZRX). Zero Hash now supports settlement for 1000+ asset pairs, comprising close to two dozen digital assets and 30+ fiat currencies. The full list of assets supported by Zero Hash can be accessed here.



Zero Hash provides the complete post-trade settlement infrastructure for over twenty platforms, including the largest digital asset payment providers in the world. Similar to how Banking-as-a-Services developed for traditional services, Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering immediate access to the financial system 2.0. This is achieved by effectively converting high fixed costs and multi-year lead times into variable costs, providing access to the digital assets and US clients, with a couple of lines of code.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We are pleased to launch these new assets to the platforms we power,” said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash continues to power access to finance 2.0, enabling our partners to remain focused on building new products leveraging our complete back office solution, providing access in a regulated environment and a couple of API endpoints.”

Through a simple API, Zero Hash seamlessly enables platforms to connect customers with the global banking infrastructure and the entire digital asset ecosystem:

Identity: Verify users’ identities with as little as 4 identifying pieces of information, with KYC/AML screening reports that fulfil all compliance requirements by US regulations.

Account: Open multi-currency fiat accounts, supporting over 20 fiat pairs and 12+ digital assets.

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across fiat currencies and digital assets, with ownership validation.

Lock: Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions.

Transfer: Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 95%+ of the US population. All transfers can be automated with a full screening of assets to ensure compliance and peace of mind.

About Zero Hash

Story continues

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 40+ states (providing coverage to roughly 95% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. Zero Hash is required to seek approval from the New York Department of Financial Services before making any new digital asset available to New York residents. Zero Hash will seek such approval prior to making any new assets available to New York clients and will notify those impacted once approval is received.

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.



In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

Media Contact for Zero Hash:

media@zerohash.com





