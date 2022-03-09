ZEPHYR PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

·3 min read

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ZFR OTC-ZPHYF
Shares Outstanding: 67,986,985

HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ZFR) ("Zephyr" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's Zimbabwe project development activities. Over the past seven months Zephyr senior management has field investigated 12 potential gold projects throughout Zimbabwe. Management has concentrated on projects with proven gold potential as demonstrated through active, shallow, small scale mining operations or previous exploration work, and based on property size, the ability to host a target potential of at least one million ounces of gold. Based on these parameters, of the 12 properties evaluated, four high priority gold properties are being aggressively pursued for acquisition/joint venture. Upon success in this regard a news release will be issued.

Loren Komperdo, President an CEO stated; "Our investigations to date confirm the merits of our strategy to pursue gold opportunities in Zimbabwe. We remain firm in our view that success in project generation in Zimbabwe will provide our shareholders with exposure to gold projects with company transformative potential."

As stated in a press release on December 21, 2021 the Company staked and registered two Special Blocks totaling 201 hectares prospective for gold and base metals in the northeastern part of the Umkondo Basin of Zimbabwe. The Special Blocks cover an area encompassing a postulated two kilometer long shear zone which is interpreted from satellite imagery to be the eastern extension of a gossanous gold bearing eluvium zone recently mined by local artisanal miners as evidenced by numerous small pits.

Sutter has applications lodged with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development (the "Ministry of Mines") for two Exclusive Prospecting Orders ("EPO"), covering approximately 124,000 hectares of gold prospective ground, one of which for 61,000 hectares is located in the Nyanga area surrounding the Special Blocks. The second EPO application covers approximately 63,000 hectares in the Mount Darwin West area. These applications continue to be in the Ministry of Mines review process. A news release will be issued upon Zephyr receiving a decision from the Ministry of Mines on these two EPO applications. It is expected that news on the Mount Darwin West application will be received first as this application was the first one lodged and has progressed further along in the review process.

Dawson Mine Permitting Update

Zephyr has addressed all questions by the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety ("DRMS") to the mine permit application lodged by Zephyr on June 30, 2021 in an adequacy response letter, dated 09 February 2022. We are currently waiting for a response from DRMS. The deadline for a decision date for DRMS to approve or deny the mining permit application has been extended to March 31, 2022.

Additional Information

Mr. Terence F. Coughlan, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as the term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Coughlan has not visited the property.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has applied for a mining permit at its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1,385 hectares (3,574 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 kilometer long Dawson-Green Mountain mineralized trend. In addition to the Dawson-Green Mountain property, the Company has acquired two Special Blocks in Zimbabwe and is assessing additional opportunities in Zimbabwe.

To be included in the Zephyr email database for Company updates please contact info@zephyrminerals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, with respect to the use of funds from the private placement, expectations and assumptions concerning timing of receipt of required regulatory approvals and third party consents and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the exploration work on the Dawson-Green Mountain Property. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c9891.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • History favours Igor Shesterkin in Hart Trophy debate

    Justin Cuthbert reveals the historical element to the New York Rangers netminder's MVP campaign.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer