Zenwork Appoints Pranav Kumar to VP of Growth

FAYETTEVILLE, AR and DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Pranav Kumar's 10+ years of experience overseeing SaaS and Marketing strengthens a global leader in tax compliance and regulatory reporting.

Zenwork Inc , the award-winning, leading provider of digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting software, announced the appointment of Pranav Kumar as Vice President of Growth. He will work alongside Zenwork Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Singh and others on the executive team to maximize revenue opportunities across sales, marketing, and product development. Kumar brings over ten years of talent in product development, marketing, digital marketing, sales, and P&L management to the company and the 150,000 businesses it currently serves under the company's multiple brands, including Tax1099 , Compliancely , and EZ2290 .

"In addition to our focus on software development, we also want to focus closely on how we respond to our clients, communicate updates, and promote our organization," said Singh. "Kumar's appointment provides our marketing team with a more cohesive vision and his strategies will allow our talented team to lean into their strengths."

Kumar's most recent role was Director of Marketing for Clear, India's leading FinTech SaaS platform. He began his career as co-founder of Padhaku Joker, an eLearning venture that specializes in offline and online marketing and strategy. Kumar also held roles as Senior Project Engineer at Wipro and Head of Growth at Ola. He spent a total of five years at OYO, a hospitality startup that has become the world's leading chain of hotels, homes and spaces. At OYO, he was Director of Growth for over two years and held titles as Head of CRM and Retention, Growth Head for Micro Market, and Operations Head. His experience with FinTechs, gig economy platforms, and SaaS provides Zenwork with an extraordinary breadth of experience across multiple sectors.

Story continues

"I'm excited to bring my experience in marketing, software engineering, and growth to an established company like Zenwork and trusted brands like Tax1099 and Compliancely," said Kumar. "We are a leader in SaaS for hundreds of businesses and entities, and I am looking forward to developing strategies that will build on our success in this market."

Kumar studied at the Indian Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University, where he received a Bachelor of Technology and a Masters of Technology in Ceramic Sciences and Engineering. He is married to his wife Shruti, and in his spare time enjoys reading books and being with his family.

He joins a growing roster of talent at Zenwork, including the recent appointments of William McNamara to Chief Executive Officer, Michael Zellner to Senior Vice President of Sales and Jeff Cronin to Chief Strategy Officer. These appointments highlight a year of growth for Zenwork, which includes winning the award for Growth Strategy at the 2022 BDO Alliance Awards in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, visit www.zenwork.com .

About Zenwork Inc.

Backed by Spectrum Equity , Zenwork, Inc. is a fast-growing digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company, with 10+ years of experience powering businesses with electronic tax filings and compliance checks. The company currently serves over 150,000 customers nationwide, including 30,000 CPA firms and enterprise customers. Zenwork has multiple compliance products under its umbrella, including Tax1099 , Compliancely , EZ2290 , and others.

Learn more about Zenwork at www.zenwork.com .

Contact:

April Rae Mallord

Zenwork, Inc.

April@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732508/Zenwork-Appoints-Pranav-Kumar-to-VP-of-Growth



