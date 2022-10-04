Zenni Optical Is A Gold Mine For Super Cute, Cheap Glasses

If you’re a glasses-wearer like me, you know that it’s nearly impossible to rely on a single pair — it’s always a good idea to have backup specs in case of emergencies, or even for the sole purpose of spicing up your optical look for the day-to-day. And if you’re a non-glasses-wearer, you must have had moments where you were curious how a pair of glasses might enhance your overall look. (Hey, no judgment if you wanna cosplay as one of us.) The one thing we can all agree upon is that glasses, for the most part, can be pricey depending on where you source from — and especially if you’re looking for actually durable and stylish frames with prescription lenses. For so long, the majority of the optical industry was controlled by a few parent companies that set all costs when it came to eyewear. The advent of DTC brands like Warby Parker set out to change this model.

And now here we are, in an era where eyewear options are abundant and affordable! If you aren’t aware, I’m about to let you in on a known secret that those who wear glasses likely already know — Zenni Optical is a literal treasure trove of super chic, super cheap frames that actually hold up to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You’ll find hundreds of styles, including classic round wireframes, vintage-leaning tortoiseshells, funky frames for your inner art-school teacher, and more. Most shockingly, prices start at $6.95 a pair (no kidding) and go up to $49.95 (that’s right, as the max amount you’ll pay for frames). With such sweet deals offered all year round, it’s never been easier to stock up on glasses, either for necessity or simply for fun. And no need to eye-roll behind those lenses, because we aren’t kidding about these frames being as stylish as they are easy on the wallet.

Since the eyewear brand was founded in 2003, Zenni Optical has collaborated with the likes of Iris Apfel and Rashida Jones (you can see the Parks & Rec actress gracing the Zenni website in a variety of her fave styles, as well). Any frame you purchase includes lenses that have an anti-scratch coating and offer UV protection. Those who need prescription lenses can easily input their details, and the brand will fulfill it as long as it’s a strength that Zenni is able to deliver (generally, this might exclude those with extreme myopia and/or astigmatism). For select frames, you can also implement blue-light lenses or select tinted lenses for a sunglass option. And if you’re unsure about how a certain frame is going to look on your face, go ahead and test out the Virtual Try-on feature, which can help you narrow down your selects (we’re sure you’ll have many saved). Ahead, check out a few of our favorite frames that we’re currently eyeing.

Story continues

Shop all Zenni Optical

These are not your dad’s glasses.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

When the phrase “hearts for eyes” is taken literally.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

It’s cool to be square.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

A pair of sunnies that remind us of coastal getaways.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

A mighty distinguished pair.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

Is it tortoise or is it leopard? We’ll have you decide.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Shop all Zenni Optical

Such an adorable pair it makes us blush.

DashDividers_1_500x100

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?