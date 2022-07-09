Zenith chief executive Natalie Cummins: getting ahead, flexibly

Joanna Partridge
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Sophia Evans/the Observer</span>
Photograph: Sophia Evans/the Observer

Brightly coloured printouts cover the walls in a meeting room at Zenith UK’s London headquarters, left behind from preparation for the previous week’s pitch, which saw the media agency battle it out against two rivals to win the business of a fast-food client.

Now the wait is on, laughs its chief executive, Natalie Cummins: “We now have a week or two of agonising over the follow-up communications and trying to read into anything they say to you, so you can endlessly speculate.”

She is hoping the company will become the 84th client at Zenith, joining what she calls an “eclectic mix” that ranges from young upstarts such as social media app TikTok to more traditional companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol and Durex.

If you’ve seen an advert on television, in the pages of the newspapers or on a billboard for companies including Lloyds Bank, Carpetright, or Nestlé, Zenith will have played a major role in getting it in front of your eyeballs.

Cummins has led the media agency – part of the French advertising giant Publicis – since 2018, helping it achieve £418m of billings last year alone, according to Nielsen’s annual league table. Those figures are all the more impressive given she has juggled her role with being a lone parent to three children under 13, a factor that influenced her company’s full embrace of flexible working even before the pandemic.

So what exactly does Zenith do? “We plan and buy advertising on behalf of major clients,” says Cummins, sitting in its offices in the fashionable building in White City that was once BBC Television Centre. “I say planning and buying, because you can’t just go out and buy a load of stuff: you have to work out what you are trying to do with this ad. Are you trying to get young people to reappraise the brand, or are you trying to get everyone to know there is a new orange version of such and such?”

While creative agencies make the actual adverts, media companies such as Zenith handle a client’s whole media budget, “which is much, much, much bigger than what it cost to make the ad”. As little as 2% of a company’s budget could go on the creation of an advert, Cummins says. “The rest of it is what we do.”

A clear and direct communicator, Cummins talks enthusiastically about the media buying industry – where she has spent her entire career, nearly all of it at Zenith – which she says is “so much fun”.

***

CV

Age 47
Family Three children: John, 13, Albert, 11, and Agatha, 7.
Education Comprehensive school in Abbey Wood, London, then a BA in social and political sciences at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.
Last holiday New York.
Pay Not disclosed as Zenith is not a publicly listed company.
Best advice she has been given “Be good at something that’s not just your job” – wise words from a former boss. Cummins adds that it’s important to “be good at something, and have a skill not everyone has”.
Biggest career mistake “For a year I worked at a creative agency. I could have sat at home watching telly for all I learned. It was a good agency but I should have stayed in my lane.”
Words she overuses “‘Ace’ and ‘what’s the grabber?’ when doing a pitch. It’s the opening slide that allows you to talk about the theme in a more abstract way.”
How she relaxes “Trash novels” by authors such as Jackie Collins and Jilly Cooper. She also goes for a daily run and watches Love Island.

***

The agency was launched in 1988, as the media arm of advertising heavyweight Saatchi & Saatchi in London. It merged with Optimedia following Publicis’s acquisition of its parent in 2000 and relaunched as Zenith in 2016.

In a world often dominated by suits, the 47-year-old stands out in her bright yellow polo shirt, dark shorts and sandals. And as adverts go, Cummins herself is an inspiring example of career progression.

She joined Zenith fresh from Cambridge University – she was the first person from her south-east London comprehensive to win a place – and within two decades had worked her way up from planning team assistant to the top job.

Cummins had been chief executive for less than a year when the pandemic took hold, throwing the whole economy into a tailspin. Now, rising inflation is fuelling fears about the economic outlook. Despite this, Zenith remains positive, and recently forecast that the ad market would remain strong this year in the UK and beyond: it predicts growth of 8%, despite the economic headwinds and cost of living crisis.

Late last year, under Cummins’s leadership, Zenith made waves when it won the Lloyds Banking Group account from larger competitor MediaCom. This was a significant win for the “small team” behind Zenith’s pitch, and Cummins’s proudest moment at the company: advertising insiders report that Lloyds – the UK’s largest mortgage lender – invests about £80m per year on media, while its annual report shows it spent £161m on advertising and promotion in 2021.

If going for a run is your thing and it makes sense for you to do that at 11am, not 12:30pm, just do that

Natalie Cummins

When Covid hit, Cummins and the rest of her 550-strong workforce had to switch, like most of the nation’s office-based employees, to working from home. But this was less of an upheaval for Zenith and other Publicis companies than it might have been, as they had already launched a flexible working model in 2018.

“We used to talk about work-life balance, and we started to talk about work-life blend,” Cummins says. “Actually you should mesh the two things around each other.”

Many suggestions about how to implement these sweeping changes – which included no set days in the office – came from a panel of the business’s rising stars. One of their main suggestions was for all staff to be given a laptop, to enable remote working. These decisions paid dividends during the pandemic.

Cummins adds: “It felt ridiculous even in 2018 to be saying you can do things that help your mental and physical health only at certain times. If going for a run is your thing and it makes most sense for you to do that at 11am, not 12.30pm, just do that.”

Related: Gary Stevenson, City trader turned campaigner: ‘I made money betting on a disaster’

Zenith says this flexibility has been well received, resulting in a churn rate – the proportion of workers who decide to leave – that is lower than the industry average.

Since becoming boss, Cummins has been a vocal advocate for the importance of workplace flexibility, as a lone parent to two sons and a daughter. “I know what it’s like to be juggling loads of things: if you’ve got parents’ evening, or an assembly and your daughter really wants you to be there. If I’m not there, no one’s there, so for me it’s really important that I have that balance.”

“It’s not just about kids,” Cummins adds. “Everyone has shit going on, and people generally do their jobs better if they are not feeling under shitloads of stress all the time. That’s just a fact.”

Cummins’s approach is far from second nature to many chief executives, or indeed many employers, but she sees it as a “no-brainer”. “If you help people find ways to make life better, they are probably going to be happier at work and be better.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woking’s towers: the high-rise symbol of local council debt

    Cash-starved authorities turned to property development to beat austerity –but none more so than one town in Surrey

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-