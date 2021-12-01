Zendaya's vintage LBD had a very unexpected twist

Photo credit: Aurelien Meunier - Getty Images

Over the past year, Zendaya has undoubtedly become one of the most exciting stars to watch on the red carpet. Thanks in part to the help of her stylist Law Roach, the actress has made a real name for herself with red-carpet fashion, always delivering with something unique, original, and with a story behind it. Her latest look was no different.

For the Ballon D’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday night, which she attended alongside her Spider-Man co-star and real-life love Tom Holland, Zendaya once again turned to vintage.

The actress wore a gown from Roberto Cavalli's autumn/winter 2000 collection, one which put a very fun spin on the Little Black Dress.

The design in question was simple from the front – full-length, fitted and with sleeves, but when she turned around, it was all about the drama. The dress was completely backless, featuring a gold, serpentine-inspired spinal-cord structure, which she complemented with matching hoop earrings.

This is not the first time Zendaya has opted for vintage on the red carpet. Just a few months ago, the actress paid tribute to Beyoncé with a vintage Versace gown, and earlier this year, she wore a vintage YSL look that had once belonged to American businesswoman and trailblazer Eunice Johnson.

The star is part of a growing trend which has seen the popularity of vintage skyrocket in recent years with models and actresses turning to archive collections again and again. From Kim Kardashian West to Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and even the Duchess of Sussex, it has never been more appealing to choose something special, one-of-a-kind and that is steeped in fashion history. And, many of us are following suit.

