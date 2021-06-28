Zendaya's BET Awards Look 'Perfectly' Honored Beyoncé And We Swear It's Déjà Vu

Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé in the best way possible at Sunday night’s BET Awards, and fans are “living.”

The “Euphoria” star rocked a recreation of the purple and lime green Versace gown that Bey wore at the same show 18 years earlier.

In 2003, Bey wore the short gown with cut-outs during her BET Awards performance of “Crazy in Love” alongside her now-husband Jay-Z. This weekend, Zendaya wore a similarly styled gown with a longer hem.

Her stylist, Law Roach, posted a video of the actor and singer on his Instagram with the caption: “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ..... get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

Roach also shared some throwback snapshots of Bey in her iteration of the gown, as well as photos of model Inga Savits wearing the look when it debuted on the runway as part of Versace’s 2003 Spring ready-to-wear collection.

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

Unsurprisingly, the internet was amped about Zendaya’s nod to Queen Bey, and lauded her accordingly:

ZENDAYA SHOWED UP AS BEYONCÉ AND IM LIVING!!!#BETAwardspic.twitter.com/J9xkMO7uvV — MBali Woo 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 27, 2021

One thing about zendaya is she’s going to Stan Beyoncé 🔥🔥😍. She looks so good pic.twitter.com/XdMc6nLRJE — 👑 ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕪 👑 (@Queen_ShayBae) June 27, 2021

i know beyonce is proud of zendaya pic.twitter.com/sbPn7VvAqb — josie (@huntersvaughn) June 28, 2021

It’s not even Halloween but zendaya won already...... she came as Beyoncé to the BET award 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TI61QzaYPW — precious lord🐝 (@ivypeypark) June 27, 2021

Zendaya understood the assignment PERFECTLY in her Beyoncé tribute outfit for the BET Awards🔥 pic.twitter.com/WgPUabcC4N — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) June 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...