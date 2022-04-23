Zendaya Wore the Ultimate Sheer, Hot-Girl Cutout Dress to Dune's London Premiere After Party

Alyssa Bailey
·2 min read
Zendaya Wore the Ultimate Sheer, Hot-Girl Cutout Dress to Dune's London Premiere After Party

Zendaya channeled a sci-fi princess on the red carpet of Dune's London premiere in 2021, but she went straight hot-girl for the after party. The actress was photographed out at London's Chiltern Firehouse dressed in a sheer cutout dress with a thigh-high leg slit by Nensi Dojaka. The dress was custom, the designer revealed on his Instagram. Law Roach styled the look.

“Zendaya in a custom heart-dress❤️,” Dojaka wrote. “Was waiting for more pics but i couldnt❤️ so so so excited for this moment! Thank you so endlessly much @luxurylaw for your beautiful vision and this incredible opportunity to dress breathtaking @zendaya 🌹thank you so much Zendaya for making this dress even more beautiful🥺”

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil - Getty Images
Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland made headlines when he posted an Instagram tribute to Zendaya on his account featuring her in the asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown she wore on the London red carpet earlier that evening. “Dune 😍,” he captioned it. She commented, “🥺” on the post.

Zendaya spoke warmly about Holland in her November 2021 InStyle interview. While she didn't call him her boyfriend, she did talk candidly about her favorite qualities in him.

There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate [about him],” she said. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist,” she said with a laugh.

Holland is easy company, Zendaya added: “Yeah, he’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat—I sound so British.”

