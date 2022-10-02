Zendaya Wore a Sheer Bodysuit with Short Shorts to Paris Fashion Week

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Zendaya continues to serve in Valentino.

On October 2, Zendaya attended the Valentino spring/summer 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a completely sheer logo bodysuit with matching sequined short shorts and an oversized blazer. Seated in the front row next to longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya topped off the look with a pair of dramatic black chandelier earrings and a glossy burnt orange lip.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Dominique Charriau
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya and Law Roach attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Dominique Charriau

The Euphoria star wasn't the only famous face at the Valentino show. In another photo from the event, Zendaya posed with fellow guests Florence Pugh, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, and Dove Cameron.

Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022.

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Dominique Charriau

Back in September, the 26-year-old made history as the youngest two-time winner for acting in Emmys history, and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice. This year, Zendaya was nominated alongside Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, and Jodie Comer for Killing Eve.

Accepting her award in a Valentino gown and Bulgari jewels, she said, “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her.”

In a post-acceptance speech interview, the actor was asked who she texted first about her win. Since her mom was her Emmys date that night, Zendaya said, "I texted my boyfriend.” You know, Spider-Man star Tom Holland. That boyfriend.

To celebrate, Zendaya changed into yet another Valentino gown—this time in bold red. Frankly, this is one fashion partnership we'll never get tired of.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

