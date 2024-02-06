Zendaya Wore an Intricate Sci-Fi Look with a Sky-High Thigh Slit to Promote ‘Dune: Part 2’

The press tour for Dune: Part 2 has officially begun, and Zendaya is starting strong with an out-of-this-world haute couture look that’s perfect for the sci-fi film. She slipped into a custom two-piece set by British-Nigerian-Brazilian designer Torishéju Dumi with gray, red, and black fabric intricately twisted and draped across her body. The skirt featured a major leg slit, showing off her black stiletto pumps.

Her hair was slicked into a neat low bun with a deep side part, and her makeup consisted of a smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

Also promoting the movie in Mexico City were costars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin.

Zendaya and some of her castmates sat down with E! News to talk about Dune: Part 2. During their conversation, Zendaya said that having Butler join the cast for the sequel felt like “a kid’s first day of school.”

“It was a dream come true,” Butler said of landing the role. “These two welcomed me with open arms.”

“I mean, we met and immediately had to get thrown into fight training,” he continued. “Zendaya was there filming.”

Chalamet shared that he and Zendaya got closer while filming the second movie.

“Me and Z got little to do together on the first one. Actually, we barely got to work together on the first one,” he explained. “Like Z said, it was first day of school energy when we finally met.”

Dune: Part 2 comes out on March 1, 2024.

