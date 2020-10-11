Zendaya wins the GCFA 2020 Visionary Award

From Harper's BAZAAR

Zendaya was announced as the recipient of the 2020 Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, celebrating equality, inclusivity and sustainability in fashion.

Speaking about the award, the Emmy Award-winning actress said: "It's an incredible honour and means the world to me...Throughout my career I have had the privilege of being able to showcase other different types of beauties.

"Through the work that I get to do, creating more positions of power, more creative positions and I hope to continue to be able to do that, until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I see every day."

Photo credit: Getty Images More

The GCFA Visionary Award recognises trailblazers in the industry, who have been at the forefront of fashion and lead the way in important issues such as equality and diversity.

Zendaya was praised for leading the charge to increase both inclusivity and diversity in fashion, and using her platform as an actress to open doors and give a voice to those who otherwise would not be able to showcase their talent.

Livia Firth, author at Eco Age, added: "We admire and celebrate her aim to create a more accurate reflection of the world in which she lives in. From including the first plus-sized model in your 2019 Tommy Hilfiger show, to more recently using an all- Black team to create your September InStyle cover.

"By working with and championing trailblazing within the Black community, she is a leading example for younger generations and beyond, and this is why we are honouring Zendaya with The GCFA Visionary Award."

The 4th edition of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) was filmed virtually at the Teatro alla Scala Opera House in Milan, Italy.

Zendaya recently became the youngest person to win best lead actress in a drama at the Emmys, after being recognised for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria.

The Awards will be broadcast on October 10th on Sky Arts in the UK.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like