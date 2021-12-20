Zendaya and Tom Holland Were Warned Against Dating By Their 'Spider-Man' Producer

Ever since Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed kissing over the summer, rumors the two are an item began to circulate. Though they have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal may have given it away when she revealed she advised them against becoming a couple, adding they didn't listen.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal recently told The New York Times. "Don’t go there -- just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

Zendaya and Holland first co-starred together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Throughout filming the franchise, they've both dated other people up until this year. Since their leaked photo incident, the pair has often publicly expressed their love for one another.

Catch Zendaya and Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, now playing in theaters.