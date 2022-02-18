Zendaya and Tom Holland Wear Matching Jerseys During New York Rangers Hockey Game in N.Y.C.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Detroit Red Wings at the New York Rangers game

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland have joined the Broadway Blueshirts!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars, both 25, attended the New York Rangers hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday evening.

There, the pair matched in Rangers jerseys that featured each other's names on the back: Zendaya's top read Holland, while his said Zendaya.

Under her jersey, Zendaya wore a cream-colored sweater, which she paired with a long white skirt, black leather boots, and glasses. Holland, meanwhile, kept warm in a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

For the night out, the pair was joined at Madison Square Garden by Zendaya's Euphoria costar, Hunter Schafer, as well as Holland's younger brother, Harry Holland. Both were also wearing Rangers jerseys.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Detroit Red Wings at the New York Rangers game

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

In July 2017, a source told PEOPLE that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved. In 2021, the pair fueled dating rumors after they were photographed kissing inside a car.

Last month, the couple took their love overseas when they were spotted spending time with Holland's family in London. During the visit, the actors were photographed walking side-by-side near Holland's family home.

tom holland and zendaya

steve cohn/ shutterstock

J.B. Smoove, who stars as Mr. Dell in the new Spider-Man movies, told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021 that his costars make the "most adorable" pair.

"I love those two. I love them so much," Smoove, 56, said of Holland and Zendaya, calling them "the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

Zendaya and Holland's outing at the Rangers hockey game came a day after the pair was photographed leaving a New York City hotel together on Wednesday night. They held hands in complementary ensembles as they made their way to a screening for Holland's new movie Uncharted.

Tom Holland Zendaya

Gotham/GC Images

Though Holland and Zendaya keep much of their relationship out of the limelight, the actor hinted at the challenges that come with dating in the public eye while speaking to GQ in November 2021.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he added.