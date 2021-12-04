Tom and Zendaya addressed their height difference

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

After months (actually, years) of speculation, Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed they were dating when they were spotted kissing in a car. Here's a look back at their relationship history, from the rumours to the kiss to their latest couple-y outings, starting with the latest update. OH YOU GUYS.



3 December 2021 – They address their height difference

Both Tom and Zendaya appeared The Graham Norton Show on Friday, December 3. Loved-up and speaking candidly about their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and their relationship – the pair also addressed their height difference.

Zendaya said, "There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"So, what would happen?" she teased Tom, who then said the pair were practising a safety measurement known as 'bottom mark'.

He said, "The 'bottom mark' is a thing that they do in stunts that is basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecaps. I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

Getting up, the couple then demonstrated what they were talking about.

Tom said, "She [Zendaya] would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

Zendaya then said: "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you.'"

To which Tom laughed and said, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."

SO. DAMN. CUTE.

2016 - Tom calls Zendaya his best friend

The pair meet while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming in summer 2016, and Tom tells People the actress is his BFF. "We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing. I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame…but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this, and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”

2017 - The pair look cosy on a press tour, but deny they're dating

Ahead of the Spider-Man's release on 5 July 2017, the pair partake in a global press tour and are photographed multiple times getting on like a house on fire. Another source tells People, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Zendaya takes to Twitter to shut down the speculation, writing, "Wait wait…my favourite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” to which Holland responds, "Does the press tour count?"

It happens all the time, and of course we expected it," Zenaya tells Entertainment Tonight of the romance speculation. "I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it’s all good."

May 2018 - Tom praises Zendaya's Met Gala get up

"All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻" he writes on Instagram, in a post that had over 2.5million likes.

2019 - 2020 - The pair seemingly date other people

Zendaya reportedly starts dating her Euphoria co-star in summer 2019, when they were photographed holidaying in Greece and later spending Thanksgiving together in Australia.

Photo credit: FilmMagic - Getty Images

"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now," a source told E! in February 2020 . "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended. They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other between projects."

They were also photographed sharing a kiss that same month, while on a stroll in New York City.

Tom, meanwhile, went Instagram-official with girlfriend Nadia Parks in July 2020, after the pair reportedly quarantined together during the lockdown. "It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London," a source told Daily Mail.

"They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger."



February 2021

Tom calls the constant speculation around his love life 'incredibly frustrating', after he accidentally tags Zendaya in one of his Instagram posts and the internet goes wild. "You mean, because I tagged Zendaya over my groin in an Instagram post?” Holland quipped to British GQ when asked about relationship speculation.



"That was so funny; it was obviously a mistake. But in all seriousness, it is also incredibly frustrating. It’s very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world.

"And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”

2 July 2021

But wait! Zendaya and Tom are a thing! The pair send Twitter into a meltdown when Page Six publish photos of them making out in Tom's car during a drive in the LA suburb of Silver Lake. Tomdaya is real, people!

23 July 2021

According to a Us Weekly source, the pair make a good match because they balance each other out. "They both challenge each other and balance each other out," the source says, adding that Tom "makes her laugh," while Zendaya "really helps guide him through the world of celebrity." Cute

22 August 2021

Fans are treated to another dose of their new favourite couple, when the Spider-Man co-stars are photographed attending a friend's wedding together. Note the super cosy lean-in pose, eh?

Photo credit: Instagram/estebancamarillo

Can't wait for their red carpet appearances to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out 17 December 2021.

1 September 2021 - Tom and Zendaya go Instagram official to celebrate her birthday.

One month after they were pictured kissing in his car, Tom wishes Zendaya a happy 25th birthday with a sweet mirror selfie on his grid. The cation is pretty adorable, too.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx" he wrote, referencing the fact Zendaya plays the Michelle Jones to his Peter Parker in Spider-Man. SO cute.

12 October 2021 - Zendaya speaks about Tom for the first time

Zendaya opened up about Tom for the first time in a *very* public way, and it's the sweetest.

In an interview with InStyle, Zendaya shared what she loves about Tom's work ethic, as well as his personality off-screen.

"In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she began. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist."

She then touched on what it's like hanging out when the cameras aren't rolling. "He's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British."

Zendaya later revealed the pair watched Love Island together while shooting for five months in the UK, adding, "I was so against it too — I was like, 'Guys, this is ridiculous. You can't watch this every day.' Then I was sucked in."

19 October 2021 - Tom has an adorable reaction to Zendaya on the red carpet for new film Dune

Zendaya took to the red carpet for the premiere of new movie Dune in London, and Tom had the sweetest reaction to her appearance - despite not actually being there himself.

Celebrating his GF from afar, Tom shared a picture of the actress looking *stunning* at the premiere on his Instagram account, simply adding the caption, "Dune 😍".

Meanwhile, Zendaya responded in an equally as adorable way, commenting with just a "🥺" emoji. Aw, you guys.



Clearly, we weren't the only ones to think the moment was unbearably sweet, with actor Tuwaine Barrett also commenting, "This is so f***ing cute. ❤️". Agreed.

11 November 2021 - Tom praises Zendaya on his Instagram grid

After Zendaya became the youngest recipient ever of the CFDA's Fashion Icon award, Tom took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend. This is the sweetest.

"Naaa stop it 😍." he wrote in the caption. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

We can't with these two.

17 November 2021 - Tom opens up about his romance with Zendaya being leaked



Tom and Zendaya generally remain pretty private as a couple, with the Spider-Man actor recently opening up about how it felt when their relationship was leaked back in July.

News of the couple's relationship officially began to spread after the pair were pictured kissing in a car in the summer.

Discussing the leak, Tom told GQ in a new interview, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

The actor continued, saying he and Zendaya felt "robbed" of a private moment. "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he explained. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Tom also spoke about his decision not to discuss his and Zendaya's relationship publicly, saying, "It's not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together.

Zendaya also shared her feelings on the leak, telling the publication, "It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky - Getty Images

She added, "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

29 November 2021 - Tom and Zendaya look adorable on the red carpet together

Tom and Zendaya are back being adorable again, this time during a red carpet appearance together in Paris. Very fancy.

The pair looked *super* glam, both wearing all black, as they posed with their arms around one another - and it's safe to say fans are pretty obsessed.

One tweeted, "ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND TOGETHER FINALLY," while another added, "Tom Holland and Zendaya are so FINE". Agreed.

A third chimed in to call the pair "a power couple" and, yep, seems like everyone's on the same page when it comes to these two looking fabulous.

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

The pair were also joined on the red carpet by Tom's younger brothers, Sam and Harry Holland, as they attended French annual football awards Ballon d’Or at the Parisien Theatre du Chatelet.

1 December 2021 - Tom gushes over Zendaya's "amazing" fashion sense

No one is a bigger Zendaya fan than Tom Holland. We've seen him publicly complimenting the actress a tonne in recent months, and he's back at it again with more cute comments, this time about Zendaya's fashion sense.



During a joint interview on French TV show Quotidien, the pair discussed Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at this year's CFDAs (the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards), going on to watch a video montage of her most iconic looks featuring her best Met Gala and red carpet 'fits.

Gushing about Zendaya's style, Tom grinned and sweetly complimented his fellow Spider-Man star, saying, "It's unreal though, it's amazing." Agreed.

Later on in the segment we saw another adorable moment from the duo, featuring Tom spilling water down his jumper and Zendaya laughing at him. These two ❤️.

All round wholesome vibes, if you ask us.

