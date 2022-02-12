Zendaya Texted Tati Gabrielle While She Was Filming Uncharted : Tom Holland Says 'You're Doing Super'

Tom Holland, Tati Gabrielle and Zendaya

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tati Gabrielle is making her feature debut with a little support from her friends, old and new.

The actress, 26, admitted that having her first big screen role in the upcoming Uncharted is "really nerve-wracking," telling Glamour that she was fortunate to have "the sweetest" costar in Tom Holland. "He's very silly, very goofy, very funny," Gabrielle said.

Although she just met Holland, 25, on the set of video game-based film, Gabrielle goes way back with his girlfriend Zendaya, who also offered her some moral support. They both attended Oakland School for the Arts in Oakland, California.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Talks 'Chemistry' with Uncharted Costar Tom Holland: He's Like a 'Little Brother'

"I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together," Gabrielle said. "Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me — it was like, 'Hey, he says you're doing super-awesome! Sending love!' "

Holland began dating Zendaya, 25, while making their MCU debut in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Zendaya recently spoke to PEOPLE about working with Holland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tati Gabrielle

Clay Enos

"With Tom, we're always paired together, so we have just become really, really close. He's so great, he's a great person," she said. "And it's nice to know that the superhero is also a good person."

Gabrielle plays ruthless mercenary Braddock in Uncharted, which stars Holland as Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter seeking the mythical gold of Magellan, as well as his long-lost brother Sam. He's guided by seasoned treasure hunter and mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

Wahlberg, 50, also raved to PEOPLE about working with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who he said was "sweet and very focused."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya on Tom Holland: "The Superhero Is Also a Good Person"

"Playing opposite Tom was a lot of fun because he's like an annoying little brother and I never had a little brother, so it was nice," Wahlberg said. "I think the movie's that much better because of the chemistry between the two of us."

Uncharted premieres Feb. 18 in theaters.