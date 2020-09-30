Zendaya in talks to play The Ronettes’ Ronnie Spector in biopic, reports say

Zendaya is reportedly in talks to play Ronnie Spector in a forthcoming biopic about the singer’s life.

As reported by Deadline, A24 have secured the rights to The Ronettes musician’s life story, as well as her memoir 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette.

Spector, who will work on the project as an executive producer, reportedly directly requested Zendaya play her in the film. The actor will also serve as a producer on the biopic.

Spector, 77, rose to fame as a member of “Baby, I Love You” girl group The Ronettes in the 1960s.

She has since released five studio albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

View photos Zendaya (left) will play a young Ronnie Spector, pictured in 1971Getty Images More

The reports come off the back of Zendaya’s surprise win at the Emmys, becoming the youngest actor to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for HBO teen drama Euphoria at the age of 24.

She is only the second black actor to claim the prize, following Viola Davis’ groundbreaking 2015 win for How To Get Away With Murder.

The former Disney Channel star is also set to star in Denis Villenueve’s forthcoming Dune adaptation, which is scheduled for release on 18 December, as well as Malcolm & Marie, which was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic and stars Zendaya and John David Washington.

Read more

Hall & Oates: ‘Michael Jackson told me at Live Aid that “I Can’t Go For That” had inspired “Billie Jean”’