Zendaya Talks Having Tom Holland's 'Love' and 'Support' After Filming Tough Euphoria Scenes

Tom Holland has Zendaya's back!

On Wednesday, Zendaya, 25, walked the red carpet at Euphoria's For Your Consideration event and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the role boyfriend Holland, 25, plays in helping to "free" her up from her role on the HBO show.

In the series, Zendaya plays Rue, a high school addict struggling to stay sober while also juggling relationships and friendships.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya told ET when asked about how Holland "pulls her out of the dark moments as Rue."

"This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then," Zendaya added.

For the evening out, Zendaya looked as polished as ever in a gray suit from Fear of God, which included an oversized blazer and tailored pants. She finalized the look with sleek pointed toe heels and jewels from Bulgari.

Zendaya and Holland were first romantically linked in 2017, and further fueled romance rumors when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch in July 2021.

Since then, their relationship has been kept mostly away from the public eye though the two were all smiles and kept each other close at multiple events while promoting Spider-Man in December 2021.

In November 2021, Holland alluded to the challenges of dating in the limelight in conversation with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he told the magazine.

Most recently, the couple stepped out for dinner in New York City on April 17.