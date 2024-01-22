Zendaya Sweeps Away the Haters with Her Bangs in All the Best Celebrity Photos from Paris Fashion Week 2024

See every high-fashion moment from your favorite stars including Zendaya, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and more

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Paris Fashion Week is officially here, which means the City of Lights is dazzling even more brightly with all the star power emanating from the hottest celebrities in style.

Since last week, A-listers have been attending shows left and right, giving us interactions, reunions, comebacks — and of course, looks — that we didn't know we needed until now.

Ahead, see all the can't-miss moments from the week so far.

Zendaya at Schiaparelli

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Zendaya at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Zendaya made a bangin' entrance in this avant-garde gown (made with a skirt that required its own escort) and her cutting-edge bangs.

Jennifer Lopez at Schiaparelli

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Stop and wear the roses seemed to be Jennifer Lopez's inspiration when she chose this custom Schiaparelli look, which featured a jacket made of 7,000 real rose petals watered with "hummingbird nectar," a.k.a. sugar water.

Naomi Campbell at Balmain

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Naomi Campbell walks the Balmain Menswear Fall 2024 show on Jan. 20

Leave it to Naomi Campbell and her famous strut to leave us speechless. Balmain gave the supermodel her flowers by fitting her in this architectural blouse, designed to look like a metallic hand holding a bouquet of roses.

Rihanna at Dior

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty ihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 on Jan. 22

Rihanna gave us two things to rave about: her cute and relatable unscripted compliment-exchange with Natalie Portman outside of the Dior Haute Couture show, and her cool and super glamorous outfit (#Coolmom).

Lila Moss and Kate Moss at Dior Homme

Dave Benett/Getty Images Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Dior Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 show on Jan. 19

Kate Moss, 50, and her daughter Lila, 21, radiated supermodel energy in their front row fashions and matching hairstyles.

Zayn Malik at Valentino

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 on Jan. 20

Zayn Malik's comeback to the spotlight came with two hair transformations in 24 hours. The former One Direction singer stepped out in blonde frosted tips only to debut a fresh new buzz cut at the Valentino show a day later.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at Schiaparelli

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a self-described "fashion girl," so of course we had our eyes on The Holdovers actress. She traded in her glamorous awards season gown for this sleek all-black ensemble and a silver clutch with Schiaparelli's signature eyes motif.



Kelly Rutherford at Dior

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Kelly Rutherford poses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Kelly Rutherford channeled the "quiet luxury" fashion trend in this elegant cream skirt set. But if her look was a fashion letter to her Gossip Girl character (as we predicted!), we think it would be signed, "xoxo, Lily van der Woodsen."

Hunter Schafer at Schiaparelli

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Hunter Schafer attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Hunter Schafer's breathtaking gown and gold necklace were all we could think about — as was her front row reunion with Euphoria costar Zendaya.

Bella Thorne at Schiaparelli

Bella Thorne strikes a pose at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Bella Thorne's all-black "Mob Wife" look spoke volumes, especially her statement fedora.

Carla Bruni at Dior

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images Carla Bruni returns at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22

Carla Bruni returned to Fashion Week in understated elegance with this black-and-white outfit, which styled with a statement purse and shoes.

