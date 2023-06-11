Zendaya Showed Off Her Casual Side in a Cheeky Ultra Minidress

Zendaya's summer wardrobe is not all sparkling Valentino suits and vintage Versace.

For a recent shopping excursion in Rome, the 26-year-old Euphoria star scaled things back in a casual grey minidress and brown leather loafers, marking one of her most replicable looks to date—though that Louis Vuitton pumpkin tote bag would run you $3,750. In the photos, which can be seen here, Zendaya walks from a black SUV into the Bulgari store wearing a vintage-wash muscle tank dress with a cheeky slit on either side that further accentuates the actor's naturally long legs. As for her beauty look, Zendaya kept things simple with a bit of eyeliner and her hair pulled into a low messy bun.

According to The Daily Mail, this outing took place the day after Zendaya attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma on June 8. The actor arrived at the event wearing a glitzy Valentino suit and striking mesh top after losing her first option in transit. According to British Vogue, Zendaya told her Instagram followers that she and her “image architect” Law Roach only had an hour to piece the look together. “When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :),” she wrote.

Bulgari Hotel Roma Opening Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

For jewelry, the Bulgari ambassador was decked out with striking silver and diamond earrings and rings, which she hopefully was able to take home with her. But hey, maybe that's what her shopping trip was for!

Originally Appeared on Glamour