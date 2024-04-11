Zendaya Serves an Ace in a 1994 Vivienne Westwood Skirt Suit with a Fabulous Feather Bustle

Law Roach has done it again — this vintage number is *everything*.

Zendaya's Challengers press tour has been nothing short of a sartorial masterclass. With the help of stylist Law Roach, she has been serving non-stop fashion aces — and her latest look is no exception.

Following her inspired pleated maxi gown at the UK premiere of her steamy tennis love triangle flick last night, Zendaya appeared at a photocall this morning wearing a vintage Vivienne Westwood skirt suit — and the look is nothing short of divine.

She wore a sleeveless vest with a red, white and blue pinstripe pattern and a matching mini skirt. But the absolute, undisputed star of the show was the large white feathered bustle at the back.

Roach confirmed in an Instagram post that the outfit is, in fact, a Vivienne Westwood number from her Spring/ Summer 1994 “Café Society” collection. The original look, as seen on model Nadja Auermann in Roach's video, featured a long-sleeved blazer — the jacket has been tweaked into a sleeveless vest in keeping with Zendaya's summery tennis film.

We have to note: this look is giving Carrie Bradshaw vibes in the best possible way — and yes, Carrie's iconic, fabulous white bustle was indeed another dreamy Westwood creation.



Zendaya and Law Roach's take on tenniscore has been for this press tour continues to be playfully ingenious. She has already sported a brilliant white blazer and skirt combo, a bedazzled skirt paired with sporty Lacoste underwear, a shimmery green dress with the silhouette of an actual tennis player on it and a pair of Loewe heels with literal tennis balls for heels. This Westwood number is another game, set, match.



