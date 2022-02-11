From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebs pack Super Bowl ads

·3 min read

Who is your favorite celebrity? Chances are, they’re in a Super Bowl ad this year. While Super Bowl ads usually feature a bevy of big names, this year, advertisers have gone even further.

“The vast majority of ads are including big starpower, from athletes to actors to chefs,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia.

So this year you can see “Euphoria" star Zendaya in an ad for Squarespace, Idris Elba of “Luther” in an ad for Booking.com, and even Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own candle in an ad for Uber Eats.

Amazon Alexa: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Marvel’s “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson and real-life husband Colin Jost of “SNL” poke fun at their marriage in an ad for Amazon that imagines what it would be like if their Alexa voice assistant could actually read their minds. But mind reading causes problems for the couple when Alexa orders mouthwash because of Johansson's morning breath and activates a blender when Johansson doesn't want to hear Jost talk about a spray tan.

BMW: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault

BMW shows Arnold Schwarzenegger, as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement.

Booking.com: Idris Elba

The “Luther” actor explains while the name ”Booking.com" isn't flashy, the company is good at helping people book travel.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda: Guy Fieri

Anheuser-Busch introduces a new brand, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, by depicting an alternate universe where celebrity chef Guy Fieri is the leader.

Expedia: Ewan McGregor

Scottish actor Ewen McGregor walks by the sets of famous ads of years past and espouses on why travel experiences are better than focusing on “stuff.”

General Motors: Mike Myers, Rob Lowe

General Motors' ad features characters from the “Austin Powers” movies hawking GM's electric vehicle technology, including a reprise of Mike Myers' role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil. Sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also join.

Lay’s Potato Chips: Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce comedically on the “good times” they’ve had over Lay’s — including being kidnapped by a stalker and Rogen's marriage to a creepy ghost.

Michelob Ultra “Superior Bowl”: Steve Buscemi and sports stars

In Michelob Ultra’s ad, a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi unites superstar athletes from across sports: tennis great Serena Williams, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, the NBA’s Miami Heat all-star forward Jimmy Butler, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, top golfer Brooks Koepka and U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan, enjoying some bowling and Michelob Ultra in their off time.

Salesforce: Matthew McConaughey

Salesforce pokes fun at tech ambitions of going to space and conquering the metaverse. In an ad starring Matthew McConaughey that debuted during the Olympics but will also air during the big game, McConaughey floats around the globe in a hot air balloon and thinks space ambitions are “eh.” “It’s not time to escape, it’s time to engage” on Earth, he urges.

Squarespace: Zendaya

The website building and hosting company tells the story of Sally, a small business owner who is trying to build a seashell business. A riff on the “Sally Sells Seashells,” tongue twister, the spot features Zendaya as Sally and was narrated by Andre 3000.

Uber Eats: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Nicholas Braun.

Uber Eats ad wanted to get the message across that you can order household items and other sundries from it delivery service, not just food. In the ad, Jennifer Coolidge tries to eat paper towels, Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat her famous Goop candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat dish soap.

Verizon: Jim Carrey

Verizon hasn't released its Super Bowl ad yet, but teasers hint that it stars Jim Carrey reprising his role in the 1996 movie “The Cable Guy."

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany's drugs czar wants higher age limits for alcohol

    BERLIN (AP) — The German government's drugs czar has proposed raising the legal age when people can buy beer and wine from 16 to 18, and cracking down on alcohol and tobacco advertising. Burkhard Blienert told the Welt daily in an interview published Friday that he believes there are “many medical reasons” to increase the purchase age even for lower-strength alcoholic beverages. He was also quoted as saying that the rule allowing teens as young as 14 to drink beer, wine or champagne in the prese

  • Inflation: Company executives plan more price hikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss what corporate executives are saying about raising prices amid surging inflation and the Fed's plans for a rate hike.

  • Inflation data ‘is not all dark,’ economist says

    Hugh Johnson Economics Chairman and Chief Economist Hugh Johnson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the markets responded to the latest inflation data and the outlook for Fed policy.

  • CAE reports $26.2M Q3 profit, down from $48.8M a year ago, revenue up

    MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says its profit in its latest quarter fell compared with a year ago as its revenue climbed higher. The Montreal-based company says its net income attributable to equity holders fell to $26.2 million or eight cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $48.8 million or 18 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled $848.7 million, up from $832.4 million. CAE says civil aviation training revenue was $390.1

  • Super Bowl ads look toward the future - and the past

    NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency -- and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.” The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But for many, the big show of the night will be the commercials. Advert

  • Top German court rejects injunction against vaccine mandate

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Constitutional Court has refused to temporarily block the implementation of a coronavirus vaccine mandate for care and health workers that is due to come into force in mid-March. The country's top court said Friday that it had rejected a bid to impose an injunction against the measure until a legal challenge against its constitutionality is formally reviewed. The Karlsruhe-based court received dozens of complaints after Parliament approved the measure late last year. The

  • Peloton shakeup leaves board largely intact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Peloton naming former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy as the new CEO of the fitness company.

  • SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after storm

    SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites are tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm. The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either burned up, or are about to do so. (Feb. 9)

  • Fed’s Bullard supports 50-basis point rate hike in March

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard's support for raising interest rates by a full point by mid-2022 to fight inflation.

  • California sues Tesla, Solar storm disrupts SpaceX satellites, laid-off Peloton workers crash meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights the top business news as California sues Tesla over ‘racial segregation' claims in the San Francisco Bay area, a Solar Storm knocks dozens of SpaceX satellites out of orbit, and a Peloton virtual meeting gets cut short by former employees.

  • Advice for Canadians buying real estate

    The Canadian real estate market is sparking bidding wars in many parts of the country, which is helping to push up prices. We’ve been getting monthly updates from the ground floor from Realosophy Realty’s John Pasalis and Oakwyn Realty’s Steve Saretsky, who help make sense of it all, with advice for anyone buying or selling a home. Also See: The latest real estate news for housing prices, mortgage rates, markets, luxury properties and more at Yahoo Finance Canada. Steve Saretsky says the best approach to bidding wars is to avoid them in the first place. If you have questions, email them to jessybains@yahoofinance.com and John or Steve will answer them on the next episode. Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

  • As border blockade persists, Canadians fear a pretext for more U.S. protectionism

    WASHINGTON — Escalating blockades at the Canada-U.S. border are weakening one of the most fragile links in the vital North American supply chain — a link that has nothing to do with transport trucks, highways or bridges. Rather, it's the mood in the United States, particularly when it comes to issues like globalization, international trade and making things in America, that may pose the biggest danger over the long term. Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin complained Wednesday about a General Motors pl

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks steady after hot inflation print

    Stocks were mixed Friday, steadying after Thursday's losses as jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • UK defense secretary in Moscow amid Ukraine tensions

    MOSCOW (AP) — Britain's defense secretary visited Moscow on Friday in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which held massive war games near its neighbor and insisted that the highly strained relations were “not at our fault.” Ben Wallace's trip came a day after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also held talks in Moscow, urging Russia to pull back over 100,000 troops near Ukraine and warning that attacking its neighbor would “have massive consequences

  • Gabriel Magalhaes nets winner as 10-man Arsenal claim victory at Wolves

    The Gunners survived a red card shown to Gabriel Martinelli.

  • Enbridge to settle on new Mainline tolling plan by summer: Monaco

    CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. expects to settle on a new tolling plan for its Mainline pipeline system this summer, the Calgary-based company said Friday. The pipeline giant said it is consulting with industry about two potential options after its proposal to fill Canada's largest oil pipeline network through long-term contracts was rejected by the Canada Energy Regulator in November. One scenario being advanced is an incentive rate-making agreement that may be similar to the Competitive Toll Settleme

  • Peloton's rabid fans, celebrity trainers key to future

    Peloton Interactive Inc's star trainers are proving to be just as valuable as its stationary bikes to help the company survive after the pandemic. Peloton's sales flourished as people snapped up the company's in-home fitness equipment when COVID-19 forced businesses and offices to close. Peloton makes stationary bikes and treadmills through which people can subscribe, on a monthly basis, to participate remotely in the company's library of live and pre-recorded exercise classes.

  • Young Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola says recovery from knee surgery is going well

    Young Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola says he is "not too far" from returning to action from surgery last August to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injured on international duty with Canada. "I'm doing everything the trainers and medical staff ask me to do," said Akinola. "I don't try to overstep or do anything or go above my boundaries. I just do what I need to do each day. And just go on to the next day. "But overall it's been pretty good." Akinola is currently with the team in Texas as it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander